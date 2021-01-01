28-year-old man killed after firework explodes in his face
A 28-year-old man from Zandhoven in Antwerp Province has died after a firework rocket exploded in his face. The tragedy happened during New Year’s Celebrations at the man’s family home on the Germelaerestraat in the village of Pulle. Despite a ban on fireworks currently being in force, the man had decided to set off a few rockets to welcome in the new year.
However, one of the fireworks didn’t go off and the man went to investigate. When he was close to the firework it suddenly went off in his face. The man died of his injuries.