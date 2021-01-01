Coronavirus figures continue to fall

· During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 1,701 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 31% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the average number of coronavirus tests carried out was also down 25%. Today’s figures are the fourth in a row showing a 7-day rolling average bellow 2,000 positive tests. The percentage of positive tests currently stands at 7%.

· During the week from 25 to 31 December an average of 145 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 20% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. There are currently 2,191 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals (down 147 on yesterday). Of these 494 are on intensive care wards and 257 are on ventilators.

· The average number of deaths is also falling. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 74 people died from COVID-19 each day. This is down 16% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up to now 19,528 people in Belgium have died after having become infected with the virus.