Coronavirus testing centre opens at Brussels South Station on Saturday

With most of Europe a red zone area many of those arriving a Brussels South aboard TGV, ICE, Thalys and Eurostar services will need to get tested for coronavirus.

The testing centre at the station will be operated by the Francophone arm of the Belgian Red Cross. The Belgian rail company NMBS will provide logistical support. In addition to the new coronavirus testing centre at Brussels South station, capacity at the testing centre at Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant has been increased to 8,000 tests/day.

NMBS’ Dimitri Temmerman told journalists that the rail company will provide stewards to guide people to the testing centre.The Head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate Inge Neven told the Brussels regional news site Bruzz that from Saturday 2 January the testing centre at Brussels South will be open every day from 9am until 11pm.

It is hoped that as many as 840 people will be able to be tested for coronavirus at the testing centre every day.