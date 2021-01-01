GPs fear for coronavirus testing capacity issues during the weekend

Almost the whole of Europe is in a red zone area and it is estimated that between 50,000 and 100,000 people will be returning to Belgium during the next couple of days.

Dr Roel Van Giel of the general practitioners’ association Domus Medica has called on those requiring a coronavirus test not to call their GP or the GP Locum Service. Dr Van Giel says that those needing to take a coronavirus test should make an appointment online. You can do so by clicking on this link.

However, Dr Van Giel added that people should be aware that some test centres might be fully booked on Saturday and Sunday.

Domus Medica advises those returning by plane to take a test on there arrival at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant). Capacity at the airport testing centre has been increased fourfold.