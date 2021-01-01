Leuven is European Sport City 2021

The City Alderman responsible for sport Johan Geleyns (Christian democrat) told VRT News “Currently 34% participate in sport at least once and this is a good figure. But we hope that in 2021 this will be given a further boost and the figures will increase still further”.

“During the year there will be a continuing flow of various activities in which people from Leuven will be encouraged to take part. We will use social media under the hashtag team Leuven to this end. Because the more you participate in sport the beter it is for your body and mind”, Mr Geleyns added.

Among the sporting events due to take placet his year are the Brabant Arrow cycle race, the Leuven Night Run, the End of Year Corrida, The Belgian fencing championships and of cause the Cycling World Championships.