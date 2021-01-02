Access to High Fens remains closed to visitors

People planning to visit the High Fens, an area of outstanding natural beauty in the east of Liège Province will be turned away by police for the rest of the weekend. Roadblocks have been set up to turn away day trippers after the area was overwhelmed with a flood of visitors from the rest of Belgium and from across the border in Germany and The Netherlands last weekend. The areas between Eupen (Liège Province) and the small German town of Monschau and around the highest point in Belgium the Signal de Botragne are closed to visitors. The images in the video footage above and below show that the announcement had failed to deter many from trying to visit the area and that the people had their hands full turning would-be visitors away.