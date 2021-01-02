Coronavirus figures continue to fall

· During the week from 23 to 29 December an average of 1,657 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is down 30% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, during the Christmas period fewer people were tested for coronavirus. During the week from 23 to 29 December an average of 27,500 people were tested each day. This is down 29% on the average number of coronavirus tests that were carried each day during the previous week. Of those tested, 7.1% tested positive for the virus.

· The number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised is down too. During the week from 26 December to 1 January an average of 145 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is down 16% on the number of people with COVID-19 that were admitted to hospital each day during the previous week. On New Year’s Day 142 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals.

· There are currently 2,082 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is down 109 on yesterday’s (Friday 1 January) figures. Of those in hospital 485 (-9) are on intensive care wards and 247 (-10) are on ventilators.

· During the week from 23 to 29 December an average of 71 people died of COVID-19 each day. This is down 20% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. So far 19,581 people in Belgium have died of the virus.