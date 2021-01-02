Mild earthquake on Belgium’s border with Germany

The quake measured 2.6 on the Richter Scale and occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres underground. The Royal Observatory’s earthquake expert Kris Vanneste told VRT News that “The quake was felt by a number of people. Around 50 people reacted via our website.”

There was also a mild earth tremor measuring 1 on the Richter Scale in the area on Friday afternoon.

Mr Vanneste explained that mild earth tremors are not uncommon in Belgium. “On average there are 3 or 4 per annum of this magnitude or greater in Belgium. Specifically, in the east we have had several quakes above 2.0 during the past 25 years. In 1997 there were 2, there was 1 tremor in 1998, 2005 and 2018. So, this is not uncommon in Belgium and certain not for that area”.

The epicentre of the quake was near to the German village of Roetgen, just a couple of kilometres from the German-Belgian border.