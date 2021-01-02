No relaxation of corona measures in schools before half term

In order to offer a speedy response if teaching staff or pupils become infected with coronavirus the number of rapid coronavirus tests available to schools will be extended from sometime next week. This will enable those that have has high-risk contacts with infected people to be tested more quickly thus reducing the chance that they infect others if they have become infected with coronavirus themselves.

The Education Minister would have liked to have been able to relax the measures in force in Flemish schools after the Christmas holidays. However, the new reportedly more infectious strain of coronavirus that first appeared in the UK means that he has decided to edge on the side of caution. Although virologist say that schools aren’t the motor for the spread of the virus, they are victims of any increase in infection levels in society in general.

Meanwhile, experts are working on advice they intend to give the Education Minister on the possible introduction of a rule making masks covering the mouth and nose mandatory for at least some pupils in primary school. This should be ready sometime next week. No decision has yet been taken on whether, like in the autumn term, the half term holidays this term will be extended.