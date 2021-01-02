Police carry out roadside checks on Belgians returning from abroad
In addition to the checks that are being carried out on people entering the country by rail and by air the police are also checking people that are entering Belgium by car. This was the case on Saturday morning at Hondelange on Belgium’s border with Luxembourg. Police checked where motorists had been and how long they had been out of the country.
Anyone that had been outside Belgium for longer than 48 hours had to produce a Passenger Locator Form (PLP). Anyone returning from a country or area of a country that is coloured red on the coronavirus infection map is obliged to take a coronavirus test on their return before quarantining for a week. After they they have to take a second test.