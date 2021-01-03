COVID-19: fall in the number of hospital admissions appears to have slowed

· During the week from 24 to 30 December an average of 1,601 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 31% down on the figures for the previous week. However, it is also the case that 30% fewer people were tested for the virus between 24 and 30 December than was the case during the week from 17 to 23 December. Currently 7.3% of those tested for coronavirus test positive.

· The recent sharp fall in the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to Belgian hospitals appears to be slowing. During the week from 27 December to 2 January an average of 148 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is a fall of 6% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Saturday’s figures showed a fall of 16% on the previous week, while the figures released on Friday showed a 20% fall.

· There are currently 2,125 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This an increase of 43 on yesterday. Of these 480 (-5) are on intensive care wards and 226 (-21) are on ventilators.

· The average daily death toll from the virus continues to fall sharply. During the week from 24 to 30 December an average of 69 people died of the virus each day. This is 22% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 19,644 lives in Belgium.