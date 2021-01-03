Infectious diseases expert warns against euphoria about falling coronavirus figures

She believes that what has become known as the “weekend effect” (lower number of new infections at weekends) has played an important role in the drastic fall in the number of new infections during the past two weeks. This is not least the case as the past two weeks have both had long 3-day weekends with Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both being public holidays.

"During the past weeks testing capacity has been under-used. During the holiday period the weekend effect is strengthen due to the public holidays. We must be extra critical when looking at the figures. People that really don’t feel well don’t want the extra hassle of getting tested at this time of the year. But I once again say loud and clear if you have certain symptoms or indications that you are infected you need to get tested. This is extremely important”.

Professor Vlieghe went on to say that she is “pleasantly surprised” by people’s behaviour during the festive season. “I have the impression that many people have upheld the measures extremely well and have stuck to all the rules and recommendations. Compared with neighbouring countries our corona figures are now quite low and we as a society should be pleased and proud of this. We must above all try and keep it like this and not cheer too loudly”.