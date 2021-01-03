More than 37,000 travellers returning from Red Zone areas registered this weekend

On Saturday a total of 20,389 Passenger Locator Forms (PLFs) were submitted. A PLF is the form that anyone that has spent more than 48 hours outside the country is obliged to submit just prior to their return.

Of the 20,389 PLFs submitted on Saturday, 17,701 came from people returning from red zone areas. Today (Sunday) 22,315 PLFs have been submitted, 19,937 of which from people returning from red zone areas.

However, it is not clear how many people have entered the country from a red zone area without having submitted a PLF. Checks at Brussels’ main international railway station Brussels South on Saturday regularly incepted passengers that had travelled from red zone countries such as France, Germany and the UK that had not filled in and submitted a PLF. They were issued with fines and made to fill in a Passenger Locator Form on the spot.