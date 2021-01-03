PM says that it is still too soon to think about relaxing the coronavirus measures

During the past two weeks the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has fallen, as has the number of people being hospitalised and dying from the virus. This coming Friday (8 January) the Consultative Committee made up of representatives from Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments will meet to review the measures that are already in force and decide if any additional measures need to be taken. Although the figures in Belgium have been moving in the right direction, Mr De Croo says that there are still a couple of “points that need to be addressed".

The Prime Minister said that one of these is the British variant of the virus “This is something we need to be wary of. It is also more infectious among young people”.

The eventual impact of the return of people that have spent the festive season abroad in Red Zone countries is something we also need to be wary of Mr De Croo added.

Consequently, the Prime Minister won’t be heeding any requests for the measures to be relaxed just yet.

"If the figures continue to move in the right direction during the coming week then it would be logical that we would discuss relaxing the measures. Give us a few days, maybe another week to look at the figures”, the Prime Minister concluded.