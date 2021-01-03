Sterling Books calls it a day
One of Brussels’ largest English-language bookshop, Sterling Books on the Wolvengracht, is to close early next month. The lockdown in the spring of 2020 and the cancellation of the Antwerp Bookfair dealt a death blow to what is one of the capital’s best-known bookstores. Those that wish to stock up on books in English before the shop closes for good have until 7 February to do so. The news that Sterling Books is to close was announced on the shop’s Facebook page on Saturday.
The independent bookseller is listed among the top 10 bookshops in Brussels in the Brussels Tourist Board Visit Brussels’ city guide.
“We're very sad to bring you the news that the decision has been made to close Sterling. Although our sales have been strong over the last few months, a difficult year including the spring lockdown and the cancellation of the Antwerp Bookfair has led our owners to make the decision to close our doors.”, the bookstore’s management wrote.
Between now and 7 February Sterling Books is selling its remaining stock at a 50% discount. This led to long queues forming outside the store on Saturday.
On its Facebook page the bookstore added “Needless to say, we're enormously saddened by this turn of events. The support of our customers has been incredible, this year more than ever, and we know how much the shop means to so many people. We'd like to thank you for your loyalty and friendship over all these years”.
Fortunately, English-speaking bibliophiles in Brussels are well-served with several other shops specialised in English-language books operating in the capital. Furthermore, other booksellers such as Passa Porta, Standaard Boekhandel and Fnac also have a selection of books in English. This is also the case in charity shops such as Spullenhulp/Les Petits Reins and Oxfam Solidariteit.