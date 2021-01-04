Almost 2,000 coronavirus tests carried out at Brussels South railway station during the weekend

Anyone arriving in Belgium that has spent at least two days in a red zone area (which is most of Europe) is obliged to take a coronavirus test on their arrival in the country. They are then obliged to quarantine for 7 days before taking a second coronavirus test.

All the international trains that arrive in Brussels come from red zone countries such as the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Consequently, the decision was taken last week to set up a coronavirus testing centre at the station to allow rail passengers to take a test as soon as they get off the train. There is also a testing centre at Antwerp Central station and at the main passenger airports at Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) and Charleroi (Hainaut). The centre at Zaventem has been in existence for many months.

On its first day of operation staff at the testing centre at Brussels South tested 747 people for coronavirus. On Sunday this was 1,230. Normally the capacity at the centre is 800 test per day. However, on Sunday this was exceeded by more than 50%.