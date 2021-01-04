Bus pelted with stones and a petrol bomb

The Molotov cocktail just missed the bus. However, the vehicle was hit by several stones. The driver drove his vehicle the couple of hundred metres to the Hallepoort bus stop before asking his passengers to alight from the bus.

Although no one was injured in the incident the bus driver suffered shock as a result on the attack on his vehicle. The Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "For the moment no suspects have yet been detained".