Is the coronavirus testing centre at Antwerp Central too difficult to find?

All passengers arriving from countries that are coloured red on the coronavirus infection map and have spent at least 48 hours outside Belgium are obliged to get a coronavirus test on their arrival in the country.

To make it easier for international rail passengers arriving in Antwerp to get tested as quickly as possible a coronavirus testing centre was opened inside the station on Sunday. However, many appear to have been unable to find their way to the centre.

The centre’s coordinator Guy Hans told VRT News that additional stewards have now been deployed on the platform at which cross-border trains arrive. They will direct passengers to the test centre. Mr Hans added "In future, we also want passengers to be given information during their journey about the rules and where exactly they have to go”.

On Sunday a total of 50 people were tested at the centre. The centre is able to test around 40 passengers per hour using PCR tests.