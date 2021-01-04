Jack Russel Thor saves 88-year-old owner’s life

Mr Wauwmans went on to say "On Friday evening I was sat watching television when I heard loud barking. It wasn’t normal barking or growling, it sounded panic-stricken. I ran outside and saw a little white dog has was constantly running to and from the alleyway. In the meantime, other neighbours had come outside but the dog continued barking and running back and forth. Then a neighbour said that she thought that there was a cat in the alley. It was pitch black. I went to look and saw someone bleeding on the ground”.

The injured person was 88-year-old Maurice. Thankfully he was able to respond. Mr Wauwmans helped him up and other neighbours called the emergency services. The pensioner was taken to the AZ Rivierenland hospital in Bornem for treatment.

"He really saved his master’s life. Maurice lay with hypothermia on the ground and Thor came to alert us. We later saw that he had broken free from the harness that was attached to his lead. How he managed that is mystery to all of us. Yesterday (Sunday) we heard that Maurice is making a good recovery and that he is able to talk again”, Mr Wauwmans told VRT Radio 2.