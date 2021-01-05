“No vaccines may be left unused”
Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) is asking the vaccination taskforce to speed up the vaccination programme. Mr Vandenbroucke was speaking after it emerged that vaccines were being held back to ensure that they were available for the second dose required.
“No vaccines must be left unused” Mr Vandenbroucke told lawmakers in the federal parliament. “They must all be used as quickly as possible. The vaccination programme must be speeded up.”
The veteran minister was speaking on the eve of a meeting of the vaccination taskforce called to draw up a new plan setting out how the vaccination campaign will be tackled. The health minister has asked for the matter to be the subject of a parliamentary hearing on Friday.