Fall in number of people testing positive now smaller than the fall in the number of tests being carried out

During the week from 26 December and 1 January an average of 1,582 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 14% less than during the previous week. The percentage fall in the number of new infections is slowing considerably. Monday’s figures showed a week on week fall of 27% in the 7-day rolling average, while the fall was 31% in Sunday’s figures. The percentage fall in the number of people testing positive is currently lower than the percentage fall in the number of tests being carried out.

Between 26 December and 1 January 21% fewer coronavirus tests were carried out than during the previous week. During this period an average of 25,200 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. As fewer people have been tested it is possible that some infections are (still) undetected.

The number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 continues to fall. During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 139 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 14% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

There are currently 2,227 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals. This is 41 more than there were on Monday. 463 (-4) are on intensive care wards and 235 (+4) are on ventilators. 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday.

The average daily death toll from COVID-19 continues to fall sharply. During the week from 26 December to 1 January an average of 65 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 23% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now 19,750 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

The percentage of people taking coronavirus tests that test positive for the virus is 7.3%.