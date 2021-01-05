Police officer found at New Year’s Eve lockdown party

It was in the Turnhout area of Antwerp Province that police found one of their own violating corona measures on New Year’s Eve. Local police had 12 teams out and about checking observance with corona measures. Three lockdown parties were halted in Beerse, Turnhout and Oud-Turnhout. It was at the gathering in Oud-Turnhout that officers encountered a colleague, who was visiting relatives.

Police had been alerted by one of the neighbours, who had noticed the noise. Officers discovered a family gathering including 12 adults and 4 children. The numbers present violated corona measures.