Speaking on VRT’s ‘De Afspraak’ TV show the police chief radically rejected any suggestion that the police had interfered too intrusively into the everyday lives of Belgians and by extension foreign residents too. Belgium is not developing into a police state, he says.

“We are about to issue the 200,000th charge sheet for an infringement of corona measures. If you consider the timeline starting in mid-March this works out at around 750 charge sheets a day. Belgium has 185 police zones. That means around 4 or 5 charge sheets per zone. Surely this isn’t a police state?”