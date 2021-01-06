Health & Environment
Nicolas Maeterlinck

Covid latest: figures still lower

Fewer infections are being recorded, but the number of tests has been down during the holidays. Hospitalisations and deaths are both lower too.

Colin Clapson

In the week to 2 January on average 1,580 people tested positive for coronavirus each day.  The figure is down 13% on the week. The number of tests fell by 15% during this period.  In the week to 2 January on average 25,300 tests a day were carried out.  It’s possible that a number of infections remained undetected during this period that included the New Year’s holiday. 7.2% of tests are coming back positive.

So far there have been 652,735 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium.

In the week to 5 January on average 132 people a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus.  The figure is 16% down on the week.

2,141 patients are currently being treated for Covid in hospital.  The figure is down 86 on the day.  430 (-33) are in critical care with 255 (-10) on a ventilator.  148 patients were admitted yesterday, 228 were discharged.

The average daily number of Covid deaths continues to fall.  In the week to 2 January on average 67 people with Covid died each day.  The figure is down 16% on the week.  So far 19,827 people with confirmed or suspected Covid have died in Belgium.

