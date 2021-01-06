Publican jailed for 3 months for serving a glass of beer

“This punishment is beyond all proportion” says Wim, who runs a pub-cum-restaurant.

“One evening last year my girlfriend and I are having a chat after a day serving take-aways. A regular passes by and asks if he may step inside. He gives me 100 euros as a show of support. In gratitude I offer him a glass of beer. At that very moment the police appear. One officer is understanding, but his younger colleague is unforgiving.”

“I refused to pay the fine and when it came to court I got 3 months, a fine plus 300 euros in legal costs. I now intend to appeal and seek expert advice”.