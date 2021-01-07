‘Shock and disbelief at events at US Capitol’
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has spoken of his ‘shock and disbelief’ with regard to the events at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Posting on Twitter the Belgian leader dubbed the Capitol the ‘symbol of American democracy’ and said he trusted the strong institutions of the US will overcome ‘this challenging moment’. Mr De Croo pledged his full support to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Belgian premier was responding to the scenes flashed across the world showing supporters of President Trump invading the Capitol building.
Charles Michel, the Belgian president of the European council, too expressed his concern.
“The US Congress is a Temple of Democracy” he said. “To witness tonight’s scenes in Washington DC is a shock. We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden”.