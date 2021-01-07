Key Covid indicators all lower

On average in the week to 3 January 1,620 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is 10% down on the week.

In this period, on average, 25,900 tests a day were carried out. The figure is 12% lower than the previous week due to the holiday. 7.1% of tests are coming back positive. Belgium has recorded 655,732 cases in all.

In the week to 6 January on average 130 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is 16% down on the week.

2,077 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 64 on the day. 405 patients are receiving critical care - down 25 on the day. 227 patients are on a ventilator – up 2 on the day.

139 Covid patients were admitted on Wednesday, 208 were discharged.

In the week to 3 January, on average, 65 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down over 14% on the week. 19,883 people have died of suspected or confirmed Covid in Belgium.