Key Covid indicators all lower

Belgium recorded fewer deaths, hospitalisations and infections linked to Covid over the past week.

On average in the week to 3 January 1,620 people tested positive for coronavirus each day.  The figure is 10% down on the week.

In this period, on average, 25,900 tests a day were carried out.  The figure is 12% lower than the previous week due to the holiday. 7.1% of tests are coming back positive. Belgium has recorded 655,732 cases in all.

In the week to 6 January on average 130 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day.  The figure is 16% down on the week.

2,077 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 64 on the day.  405 patients are receiving critical care - down 25 on the day. 227 patients are on a ventilator – up 2 on the day.

139 Covid patients were admitted on Wednesday, 208 were discharged.

In the week to 3 January, on average, 65 people with Covid died each day.  The figure is down over 14% on the week. 19,883 people have died of suspected or confirmed Covid in Belgium.

