Mini-Europe can stay!

Neo is the development project for the Heizel and will comprise shopping malls, residential buildings as well as a leisure complex.

“We are over the moon now we will be allowed to stay at the Heizel” says Mini-Europe’s Thierry Meeùs. “It’s good news for the staff, but also for the people of Brussels as well as visitors. It’s an important attraction and can generate revenue for the City of Brussels.”

Now the decision has fallen not to banish Mini-Europe from the Heizel, plans can be drawn up for the park’s future.

“We can once again make investments and develop projects for the long-term. The park will remain the same but more activities and animation will be staged. As part of the Neo Project Mini-Europe will also be accommodated in a new building with a restaurant!” says Mr Meeùs.

Mini-Europe remains one of the key attractions of the Flemish and Belgian capital attracting 400,000 visitors in 2019. Last year due to corona visitor numbers slumped to 64,000.