Train crashes into bus on level crossing in Ieper
A train crashed into a community bus in the borough of Vlamertinge in Ieper (West Flanders) around 7AM this morning. Fortunately nobody was on the dial-a-ride bus at the time. The four passengers on the train had to be evacuated. The driver sustained slight injuries.
The accident happened on a level crossing. The bus had broken down and was stuck on the crossing. The driver managed to leave the vehicle and get to safety before the collision.
None of the rail passengers were injured. The local fire service and rail track company Infrabel are clearing up the wreckage from both bus and train. Rail traffic between Ieper and Poperinge is at a standstill, though replacement buses are operating. The disruption is set to last all day.