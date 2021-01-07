Train crashes into bus on level crossing in Ieper

The accident happened on a level crossing. The bus had broken down and was stuck on the crossing. The driver managed to leave the vehicle and get to safety before the collision.

None of the rail passengers were injured. The local fire service and rail track company Infrabel are clearing up the wreckage from both bus and train. Rail traffic between Ieper and Poperinge is at a standstill, though replacement buses are operating. The disruption is set to last all day.