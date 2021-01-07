Volvo to produce new electric car in Ghent

The new model means increased production at Volvo Car Gent and as a result the company hopes to hire 300 additional workers by the end of the year.

“We are very happy and proud that we are getting the chance to build a new car” says Barbara Blomme. The last preparations are being made at the plant to allow production to start this autumn. The car will be unveiled in the course of the year.”

Production of a first electric car started in Ghent last year. The new model will require changes across the production line.

Volvo Car Gent is looking to hire new colleagues with very diverse skills. Both blue-and white-collar workers are being recruited, but the company says it’s too early to provide details. Volvo Car Gent aims to treble its production of electric cars by 2022 and plans to produce 135,000 vehicles by 2022.