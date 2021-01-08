Consultative Committee announces just one change to coronavirus
The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments has made just one change to the measures that are in force to curb the spread of coronavirus in Belgium. Driving schools will be allowed to reopen from Monday for practical driving lessons.
From Monday people will also be able to take driving tests again.
Any further relaxation to the existing measures or additional measure that might need to be taken if the number of infections worsens will be the subject for discussion at the next meeting of the Consultative Committee that is due to take place in two weeks’ time on Friday 22 January.