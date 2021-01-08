Employees at Pfizer’s factory in Puurs will be vaccinated next week

Vaccinations using the Pfizer vaccine got under way in Belgium two weeks ago. First up in our country’s vaccination programme are care home residents. The decision to vaccinate them first was taken as they are the most vulnerable group and they run the greatest risk of serious illness or death if they become infected with COVID-19.

From next month it will be the turn of health care professionals such as doctors and nurses in hospitals and GPs to get vaccinated.

However, so as to ensure that no one involved in the production and distribution of its vaccine becomes ill with COVID-19, Pfizer has decided that the 3,000 people that work at its site in Puurs will be offered the vaccine next week. Vaccination will be voluntary.