Ghent draws up plan of action to fight racism and discrimination

The city authorities will launch a campaign with films that have been shot using concealed cameras. The films will show how victims and by-standers reacted when they are confronted with racist or discriminatory behaviour.

One of the people that worked on the action plan Katrien Staelens told VRT News that “People mostly don’t know how to react when they are confronted with hateful language. It takes courage to stand up against this both for victims and for by-standers that have witnessed it".

The city authorities will offer courses on how to react if you are confronted with this kind of behaviour. Those that wish to can enroll via the City of Ghent’s website. The measures in the plan will run between now and the end of 2024.