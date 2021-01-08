Slowdown in the fall in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus

During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 1,664 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a fall of just 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 27,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 5% down on the previous week. The percentage of those tested that test positive now stands at 6.7%.

So far there have been 658,655 confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised continues to fall. During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 131 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 10% down on the previous week.

There are currently 2,016 coronavirus patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is down 61 on Thursday’s figures. Of these 382 are on intensive care wards (-23) and 214 patients are on ventilators. On Thursday 146 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 209 patients were discharged.

The average daily death toll continues to fall sharply. During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 64 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 14.5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now the virus has claimed 19,936 lives in Belgium.