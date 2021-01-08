Virologist Steven Van Gucht: "A test now is the best guaranty of a lower curve later”

The Christmas holidays have had an impact on the figures. Professor Van Gucht expects the 7-day rolling average for people testing positive for coronavirus to start rising again from tomorrow. “This is also a result of testing policy fewer people were tested during the Christmas holidays and many travellers returning have been tested since”.

People that have returned from trips abroad now account for 5% of all people testing positive for coronavirus. "During the Christmas holidays this was 1 to 2%, before the holidays its was less than 1%. 3.7% of those returning from abroad test positive. This percentage varies according to which country they are returning from”.

The virologist called on people with complaints that might point to them having the virus to get tested as quickly as possible.

"There are hardly any respiratory viruses’ in circulation at the moment so always presume that the complaints are caused by coronavirus. A test now is the best guaranty of a lower curve later”.