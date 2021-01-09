29-year-old woman dies in car crash, young man fighting for his life

The Haachtsesteenweg in Melsbroek (Flemish Brabant) was the scene of a heavy crash yesterday, which left one person dead and another fighting for his life. A 29-year-old female passenger died on the spot, while the 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being liberated from the wreckage. The vehicle had left the road and crashed into a building. An investigation has been started into the exact cause of the accident.