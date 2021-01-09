Cold night creates nice winter scenes
We had one of the coldest nights so far this winter, as temperatures dropped below zero Celsius in the whole country last night. This created some lovely winter scenes across Flanders, but it also triggered hazardous driving conditions in some places. We should have another night of sub-zero temperatures on Saturday evening, but temperatures are expected to climb gradually during the course of next week as the wind will turn to the south-west, bringing warmer sea air.