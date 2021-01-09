"No Brussels road charge before 2024"

The Brussels regional authorities announced the plans last December. The driving force behind the scheme was the green minister Elke Van den Brandt. The road charge called SmartMove would have motorists pay for using public roads on weekdays between 7 AM and 10 PM. How much you will be charged, will depend on:

when you drive

which type of vehicle you own

the distance you are covering

In return, the Brussels Region would abolish the annual car tax for Brussels citizens.



Soon after they had been released, the Brussels plans triggered criticism from Flemish politicians, who argued that Flemish employees commuting to the capital would have to pay an extra road charge while they cannot benefit from this tax reduction.

A road charge for cars has been on the table for years - also in Flanders - but it seems extremely difficult to introduce it. Brussels would have been the first region to realise the plans, but it got thumbs down from Flanders and Wallonia, and criticism also emerged within Brussels.