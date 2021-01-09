Number of new corona cases in Belgium is on the rise again: "No surprise"
The downward trend in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 - based on the rolling average for 7 days - has been stopped. However, there is no reason to panic, experts say. The number of hospitalisations is still going down, but the real test is yet to come. This being said, Belgium is still doing a lot better than neighbouring countries like the Netherlands.
- 1,721 people tested positive for coronavirus on average each day between 30 December and 5 January, a 4 percent rise on the week. This slight increase does not come as a surprise: virologists had warned this could happen. The number of Covid tests is 9 percent up on the week, standing at 30,100 per day. This is because fewer people had themselves tested during the Christmas holidays, and because many returning holiday makers are obliged to take a test when returning from a red zone abroad - which is almost all of Europe.
- Virologists have suggested that it may be better to look at the number of hospitalisations these days, since these are not subject to changing testing numbers. This figure is still okay, with an average of 130 patients taken to hospital each day on average between 2 and 8 January. This figure, which is 3 days more recent, is 11 percent down on the week. However, the real test is still coming in the next two weeks, when we will see the real impact of returning tourists and the reopening of our schools.
- Standing at 1,994 (-22), the total number of patients in Belgian hospitals has dipped below 2,000 for the first time since mid-October. 387 of them are staying in intensive care units, and 206 of them are on ventilators.
- The average number of fatalities stands at 62 per day (from 30 December to 5 January). This is a 13 percent drop on the week. The official number of Covid deaths will reach 20,000 on Sunday.
