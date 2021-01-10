All Flemings may be vaccinated by the start of summer

The cities and municipalities are gearing up to install 120 local vaccination centres and determine their strategy. As from March, the whole vaccination process will be sped up when the people above 65 can receive an injection.

Will Flanders be ready? Yes, say the Flemish Interior Minister Bart Somers (liberal) and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat). "The challenge is: once we have the vaccines, we have to be able to get the people actually vaccinated en masse. We are working towards a capacity of 140,000 persons per day. We could double this, and we will if necessary", says Somers.

Beke adds: "Once the 120 vaccination centres are up and running, we could vaccinate between 3 and 7 million people in 30 days." In other words, the whole Flemish population of about 6 million could be vaccinated in just a month's time, in theory. That is, if the vaccines will be there, and if everything goes according to plan.

It would be very good news if everybody, including the youngsters - who are normally last in the queue - could be vaccination before summer. It would mean music festivals and cultural festivals this summer are 'on' again.