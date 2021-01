Day-trippers flocked to the area of the Baraque de Fraiture in the Ardennes yesterday to enjoy the fresh snow, despite calls from the police not to do so. Police had installed a ban to avoid busy scenes with regards to corona, and to avoid chaos on the roads like in the High Fens last week. However, people could not be stopped. The Baraque de Fraiture is among the highest areas in Belgium, peaking to about 650 metres above sea level.