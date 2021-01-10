20,000 corona deaths: how is Belgium doing compared to other countries? "Don't make false comparisons"

First of all, over 80 percent of those who succumbed were above 75 years of age. Over 50 percent was older than 85. But this doesn't mean youngsters would be immune: 85 fatalities were related to the age category between 25 to 44. The first wave in spring and the second wave in autumn were each responsible for about 10,000 deaths.

Relatively spoken, Flanders had fewer Covid deaths (about 150 per 100,000 inhabitants) than Wallonia (200) and Brussels (215). The second wave of the pandemic in Belgium hit Wallonia and Brussels particularly hard.

Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (KU Leuven and UHasselt) says Belgium did relatively better in the second wave, if you look at the number of new cases: this was 50 percent up during the second wave, but the number of fatalities was more or less the same.