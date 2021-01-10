Wout Van Aert grabs Belgian cyclocross gold: "Living on a cloud after the birth of Georges"

It's Van Aert's fourth national title. He crossed the finishline with his thumb in his mouth, a reference to his newly-born son Georges.

Van Aert set up a solo effort early in the race and dominated the rest of the event. He had started as the big favourite and did not disappoint. During the regular cyclocross season, Van Aert was often beaten by his big rival Mathieu Van der Poel, but as the Dutchman did not participate for obvious reasons, Van Aert made the most of this opportunity. He earned himself the Belgian tricolour jersey as Belgian champion, and also received a small shirt for her son.

An emotional Van Aert told reporters that he had hardly slept the past 6 nights, "but apparently this is no problem if you are living on a cloud. I want to thank my wife Sarah for the past 9 months and dedicate this title to her and to Georges." (continue reading below the photo)