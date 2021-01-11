2 die in serious road accident at Antwerp Orbital Motorway
Two people have been killed in a road accident at the Kanaaldok B1/B2 intersection of the Antwerp Orbital Motorway. A lorry noticed a queue of traffic of the exit slip road too late and was unable to avoid cashing into the back of a stationary car.
The car was crushed between the lorry that had driven into it another truck that was in front of it.
The two people inside the car were both killed. Fire fighters used cutting gear to recover the two dead men’s bodies from the wreckage of the car.