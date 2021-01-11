2nd Belgian restaurant snaps up 3rd Michelin star

This year’s evaluation of restaurants was made more difficult due to the lockdown periods that lasted over six months. Still it was executed with great care.

Selection director Werner Loens:

“We did have enough time because we started in November 2019 and could carry on till mid-March entirely in the usual manner. My colleagues and I took all our holidays during the lockdown periods. We gave our all in June, July, August and September and a little bit of October too. We visited two restaurants a day to guarantee the selection”