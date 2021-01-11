42 adults at lockdown party in rural Lille

It was a passer-by who alerted the local police to the party on Sunday around lunchtime. He had noticed a lot of toing and fro-ing at the premises and decided to call it in. Police teams attended the scene in three vans and after a lot of ringing at the front door were finally admitted to the residence. They encountered 42 adults and a number of children in various rooms in the house. Several people were also in the garden. Nobody was masked.

The police sent everybody except the residents home and issued charge sheets.

Lille Mayor Marleen Peeters is shocked: “There have been a number of lockdown parties in Turnhout. You expect this kind of thing more in towns than in the country. What shocked me most was the size of the group. Forty adults is quite some number!”

All those present can look forward to a hefty fine.