Flemish Employment Service records 17.6% fall in vacancies

The general fall in the number of job vacancies has come about as a result of the coronavirus crisis. During the first lockdown in the spring of 2020 the number of vacancies imploded. In April of last year, the number of vacancies VDAB received from employers was just half what it was during April 2019. The figures remained stable during the summer. However, later in the year the second lockdown saw the number of vacancies fall again. During December VDAB received 18,227 vacancies directly from employers. This is down 4% on the number of vacancies it received during December 2019.

The sectors that have been hardest hit by the measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus saw the sharpest fall in vacancies during 2020. Vacancies in tourism and hospitality were down by almost 50%, while vacancies in leisure, culture and sport were down by 30%. Vacancies for engineers, architects, security guards and cleaners were down by around 35%.

However, 2020 saw an increase in the number of vacancies for jobs in the energy, water and waste processing industries as well as in health care.