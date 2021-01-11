Mysterious abduction of “Man from Brussels”

Speaking on Sunday Gilles Blondeau of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors said: “A man was taken from Brussels to the house in Halle against his will. It is here that he escaped this morning. Local police and special police units are at the scene.”

In all police were able to apprehend four individuals. One of the suspects handed himself over. The three others were detained after they had barricaded themselves inside the premises. It’s as yet unclear why the man from Brussels was abducted.