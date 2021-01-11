Skiing holidays cancelled
The Belgian government is maintaining its advice not to travel abroad. In the light of this recommendation 17 Flemish skiing organisations have now cancelled all skiing holidays until after the next half-term break.
The decision to create clarity taken by 17 of northern Belgium’s 21 skiing organisations affects ten thousand ski tourists in the half-term break alone. The skiing sector hopes other organisations will now join the cancellation.
Earlier Intersoc, the travel organisation of the Christian health funds, decided to cancel all skiing holidays until after the Easter Holiday. The decision is bad news for everybody who earns their livelihood in skiing areas including many Flemish expats.