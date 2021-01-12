‘Last Supper’ gets corona make-over

Dries set to work during the first lockdown in March finding his inspiration in the 15th century work by the Italian master showing Jesus and his disciples at their final meal on the evening before his death.

“I based my version on the original composition, but got everybody masked. To bring it right up to date everybody is eating junk food, but there are numerous religious references too: The pizza comes from ‘Moses Pizza Place’ and the milk hails from ‘Mary’s Dairy’” says Dries.